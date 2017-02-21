 Trump, Russia, and the press conference.

Why Won’t the Republicans Stand Up to Trump on Russia?

Feb. 21 2017 12:53 PM

Overt Madness, Covert Purpose

A dive into Trump’s press conference and why the GOP won’t stand up to Trump on Russia.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to the New Yorker’s John Cassidy about Donald Trump’s press conference and the GOP response to the reports linking members of the Trump administration to the Kremlin.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.