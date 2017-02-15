The Case for an Independent Investigation Into Trump’s Ties With Russia

A Cry for Help
Why we need an independent investigation into the president’s ties with Russia.
Jacob Weisberg talks to the former United States Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about the latest New York Times story reporting that Trump campaign aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence. Also, the two discuss the steps that need to be taken for an independent investigation and why the leaks coming out of the White House are a cry for help.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.