 The case for an independent investigation into Trump and Russia, on Trumpcast.

The Case for an Independent Investigation Into Trump’s Ties With Russia

The Case for an Independent Investigation Into Trump’s Ties With Russia

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Feb. 15 2017 6:35 PM

A Cry for Help

Why we need an independent investigation into the president’s ties with Russia.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:  

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Jacob Weisberg talks to the former United States Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about the latest New York Times story reporting that Trump campaign aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence. Also, the two discuss the steps that need to be taken for an independent investigation and why the leaks coming out of the White House are a cry for help.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @jacobwe
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.