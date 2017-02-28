 Press freedom in the Trump era.

How to Respond to Trump’s Attacks on the Press

How to Respond to Trump's Attacks on the Press

Feb. 28 2017

Trump’s War With the Press

Vice President Pence has a strong record defending a free press. Has he gone AWOL?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg talks to Joel Simon, the executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, about how the media should respond to the president’s remark that the press is the “enemy of the people.”

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.