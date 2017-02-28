How to Respond to Trump’s Attacks on the Press

Trump’s War With the Press
Vice President Pence has a strong record defending a free press. Has he gone AWOL?
Jacob Weisberg talks to Joel Simon, the executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, about how the media should respond to the president’s remark that the press is the “enemy of the people.”
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.