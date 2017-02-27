Which Trump Administration Stories Matter?

To Absorb or Not to Absorb?
What are the stories we should stick to surrounding the Trump administration?
Jacob Weisberg talks to the Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, about the magazine’s coverage of President Trump and what stories to keep an eye on about the president’s administration.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.