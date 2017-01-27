 What will voting rights look like in four years?

The Treacherous Path Ahead for Voting Rights

Jan. 27 2017 3:11 PM

The Worst-Case Scenario for Voting Rights

How President Trump’s false voter fraud allegations can lead us down a dangerous path for voting rights.

Jamelle Bouie talks to the Atlantic’s Vann Newkirk about the dangers being proposed to voting rights by the Trump administration.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.