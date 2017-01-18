 Trumpcast on the ACLU, civil rights, and Jeff Sessions.

Are Civil Rights in Danger?

Jan. 18 2017 12:44 PM

Confirmation Conversions

What could be the future of civil rights under Attorney General Jeff Sessions?

Jacob Weisberg talks to David Cole, national legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, about his testimony at the Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing and what the future may hold under Attorney General Sessions.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.