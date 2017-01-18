Are Civil Rights in Danger?

Confirmation Conversions
What could be the future of civil rights under Attorney General Jeff Sessions?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Jacob Weisberg talks to David Cole, national legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, about his testimony at the Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing and what the future may hold under Attorney General Sessions.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.