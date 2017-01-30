How to Cover an Emergency

Not the New Normal: How the Media Should Cover the Trump Presidency (Live Edition)
A panel discussion with top editors about how the media should cover President Trump.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Live from the Skirball Center at New York University, a handful of New York’s top editors talk about how journalists and the media at large can play a bigger role in making sure that fact prevails over fiction in the coming months and years under a Trump administration.
This conversation was moderated by CNN’s Brian Stelter.
And the panel included:
- Jacob Weisberg, chairman of The Slate Group and host/creator of Trumpcast
- Lydia Polgreen, editor in chief of the Huffington Post
- Borja Echevarría, VP and editor in chief of Univision Digital
- David Remnick, editor of the New Yorker
Profits from this event went to benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.