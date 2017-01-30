 This isn’t politics. It’s an emergency.

How to Cover an Emergency

Jan. 30 2017 11:21 AM

Not the New Normal: How the Media Should Cover the Trump Presidency (Live Edition)

A panel discussion with top editors about how the media should cover President Trump.

Live from the Skirball Center at New York University, a handful of New York’s top editors talk about how journalists and the media at large can play a bigger role in making sure that fact prevails over fiction in the coming months and years under a Trump administration.

This conversation was moderated by CNN’s Brian Stelter.

And the panel included:

  • Jacob Weisberg, chairman of The Slate Group and host/creator of Trumpcast
  • Lydia Polgreen, editor in chief of the Huffington Post
  • Borja Echevarría, VP and editor in chief of Univision Digital
  • David Remnick, editor of the New Yorker

Profits from this event went to benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.