How to Make the Most of Your Protest

The Anatomy of a March
The head writer of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee talks about making the most of your protest.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Jo Miller, the showrunner/head writer of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, about this weekend's Women’s March on Washington, the smaller Trump protest marches popping up around the country, and why those can have an even more sustainable impact.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.