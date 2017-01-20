 The head writer of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee talks about making the most of your protest.

How to Make the Most of Your Protest

Jan. 20 2017 2:05 PM

The Anatomy of a March

The head writer of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee talks about making the most of your protest.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Jo Miller, the showrunner/head writer of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, about this weekend's Women’s March on Washington, the smaller Trump protest marches popping up around the country, and why those can have an even more sustainable impact.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.