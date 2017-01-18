 Navigating a Trump presser.

The Parallels of Trump’s and Putin’s Pressers

The Parallels of Trump’s and Putin’s Pressers

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Jan. 18 2017 4:23 PM

A Message From Moscow

Advice on how to handle a Donald Trump press conference from a Russian journalist who has covered Vladimir Putin.

Podcast_TrumpCast_SLATEPLUS_B

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan talks to Russia-based journalist Alexey Kovalev about covering Vladimir Putin’s pressers and what the American media should keep their eyes open for when covering Trump.

Follow Virginia on Twitter: @page88
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.