The Parallels of Trump’s and Putin’s Pressers

A Message From Moscow
Advice on how to handle a Donald Trump press conference from a Russian journalist who has covered Vladimir Putin.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Virginia Heffernan talks to Russia-based journalist Alexey Kovalev about covering Vladimir Putin’s pressers and what the American media should keep their eyes open for when covering Trump.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.