Is There Any Fixing Donald Trump’s Personality?

Jan. 5 2017 1:41 PM

Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Revisited

How Donald Trump’s personality can be a danger to us all.

Jacob Weisberg and Virginia Heffernan co-host Thursday’s show and talk to Dr. Lynne Meyer, a clinical psychologist, about narcissistic personality disorder and how it will continue to manifest itself once President Trump is in office.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.