 Donald Trump is not draining the swamp.

Cronyism in Trump’s Cabinet

Cronyism in Trump’s Cabinet

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Jan. 9 2017 4:10 PM

Corporatists, Conservatives, Cronies, and Cranks

If Donald Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” feels like a con, that’s because it is.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Slate’s chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie talks to Jesse Eisinger, a senior reporter at ProPublica, about Donald Trump’s economic team and specifically Steven Mnuchin.

Follow Jamelle on Twitter: @jbouie
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.