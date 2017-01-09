Cronyism in Trump’s Cabinet

Corporatists, Conservatives, Cronies, and Cranks
If Donald Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” feels like a con, that’s because it is.
Slate’s chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie talks to Jesse Eisinger, a senior reporter at ProPublica, about Donald Trump’s economic team and specifically Steven Mnuchin.
