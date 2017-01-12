 Diving into the Trump dossier.

Reflecting on Donald Trump’s Ridiculous Press Conference

Reflecting on Donald Trump’s Ridiculous Press Conference

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Jan. 12 2017 2:29 PM

A Question of Intelligence

A chat with David Corn about what was (and wasn’t) inside BuzzFeed’s dossier.

Podcast_TrumpCast_SLATEPLUS_B

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Jacob Weisberg talks to David Corn of Mother Jones about Donald Trump’s recent press conference and the dossier published by BuzzFeed that suggests the president-elect may be compromised by the Russians.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @jacobwe
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.