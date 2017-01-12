Reflecting on Donald Trump’s Ridiculous Press Conference

A Question of Intelligence
A chat with David Corn about what was (and wasn’t) inside BuzzFeed’s dossier.
Jacob Weisberg talks to David Corn of Mother Jones about Donald Trump’s recent press conference and the dossier published by BuzzFeed that suggests the president-elect may be compromised by the Russians.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.