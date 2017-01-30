 David Miliband of the International Rescue Committee on President Trump’s executive disorder.

The Impact of Trump’s Executive Order on Refugees

Jan. 30 2017 11:48 AM

The President’s Executive Disorder

The distinction between migrant and refugee keeps getting lost, making for bad, immoral policy worldwide.

Virginia Heffernan talks to David Miliband, the president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, about the effects of President Trump’s executive order on refugees worldwide.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.