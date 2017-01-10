 Congressman Adam Schiff calls out Trump on Twitter.

Building a Democratic Resistance to Trump

Building a Democratic Resistance to Trump

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Jan. 10 2017 11:15 AM

Hacks, Twitter, and Building a Resistance

Congressman Adam Schiff talks about the importance of the Russian hacks and their effect on our democracy.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:  

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan talks to Congressman Adam Schiff (representing California’s 28th District) about why he has been so vocal about the Russian hacks, what journalism could look like going forward, and what a Democratic resistance looks like.

Follow Virginia on Twitter: @page88
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.