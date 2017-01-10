Building a Democratic Resistance to Trump

Hacks, Twitter, and Building a Resistance
Congressman Adam Schiff talks about the importance of the Russian hacks and their effect on our democracy.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Congressman Adam Schiff (representing California’s 28th District) about why he has been so vocal about the Russian hacks, what journalism could look like going forward, and what a Democratic resistance looks like.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.