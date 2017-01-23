An Inauguration Day Recap

The Show About the 45th President of the United States
Reflecting on the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Julia Turner, Slate’s editor in chief, about the inauguration, Donald Trump’s speech, and how to move forward in covering our new president.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.