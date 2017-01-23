 A Podcast about the 45th President of the United States.

An Inauguration Day Recap

Jan. 23 2017 3:51 PM

Reflecting on the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Julia Turner, Slate’s editor in chief, about the inauguration, Donald Trump’s speech, and how to move forward in covering our new president.

