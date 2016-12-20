 More worries from the Trump-Putin alliance.

What’s the Right Response to the Russian Hacking?

What’s the Right Response to the Russian Hacking?

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Dec. 20 2016 10:23 AM

Putin’s Meddling

How Vladimir Putin subverted American democracy and other fears of the Trump-Putin alliance.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Jacob Weisberg talks to Garry Kasparov, the former World Chess Champion and Russian pro-democracy leader, about Vladimir Putin's meddling in our election and America's response.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @jacobwe
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.