What’s the Right Response to the Russian Hacking?

Putin’s Meddling
How Vladimir Putin subverted American democracy and other fears of the Trump-Putin alliance.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Jacob Weisberg talks to Garry Kasparov, the former World Chess Champion and Russian pro-democracy leader, about Vladimir Putin's meddling in our election and America's response.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.