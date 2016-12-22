The End of American Leadership
How will Donald Trump lead the U.S. into the changing geopolitical landscape? Can he?
Virginia Heffernan talks to Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group and a columnist at Time magazine, about his latest piece, “The Era of American Global Leadership Is Over. Here’s What Comes Next.”
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.