 Donald Trump has already impacted our global influence.

The End of American Leadership

Dec. 22 2016 6:52 PM

How will Donald Trump lead the U.S. into the changing geopolitical landscape? Can he?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group and a columnist at Time magazine, about his latest piece, “The Era of American Global Leadership Is Over. Here’s What Comes Next.”

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.