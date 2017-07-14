 Will Republicans ask HHS to score the health care bill instead of CBO?

McConnell’s Latest Tactic: Policy Concessions to Sway Conservatives, Money to Buy Off Moderates

The Trumpcare Tracker
Is this really happening?
July 14 2017 4:17 PM

Slush Funds for All

Mitch McConnell throws money at moderate Republicans to win their support for Trumpcare.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski
Senate Indian Affairs Committee members Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) (L) and Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) talk during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 8, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

To listen to Episode 12 of Trumpcare Tracker, use the player below:

Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann discuss the latest draft of the health care legislation, which Republicans released on Thursday. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s bold tactic was to try to sway conservatives with policy concessions and to throw money at moderate holdouts. They ask why Senate moderates still haven’t definitively come out against the bill and whether Republican leadership will use a partisan source to score the bill if they decide the Congressional Budget Office would take “too long” to do the job.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Jim Newell is a Slate staff writer.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.