Is the GOP Health Care Bill Really, Truly, Utterly Dead?

 The Republican health care bill is dead. Or is it?

July 19 2017 3:37 PM

Is It Really, Truly, Utterly Dead?

Surely even Mitch McConnell can’t resurrect the health care bill now.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Mark Wilson/Getty Images, Alex Wong/Getty Images, and Alex Wong/Getty Images.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and : U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann recall the sudden collapse of the Republican health care bill on Monday night and wonder if master tactician Mitch McConnell might still bring it back from the dead. Is President Donald Trump capable of changing senators’ minds, and is there any hope for a bipartisan compromise?

Email: trumpcaretracker@slate.com

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Jim Newell is a Slate staff writer.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.