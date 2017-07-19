Is the GOP Health Care Bill Really, Truly, Utterly Dead?

Is It Really, Truly, Utterly Dead?
Surely even Mitch McConnell can’t resurrect the health care bill now.
To listen to Episode 14 of Trumpcare Tracker, use the player below:
Advertisement
Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann recall the sudden collapse of the Republican health care bill on Monday night and wonder if master tactician Mitch McConnell might still bring it back from the dead. Is President Donald Trump capable of changing senators’ minds, and is there any hope for a bipartisan compromise?
You can find earlier episodes of Trumpcare Tracker here.
Email: trumpcaretracker@slate.com
Podcast production by June Thomas.