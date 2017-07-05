Republicans Have Identified Serious Problems With Medicaid. Their Bill Makes Them Worse.

How the GOP Health Care Bill Will Harm the Disabled
It’s impossible to imagine making such massive changes to any other group’s coverage without consulting the people affected.
Jordan Weissmann talks with Harold Pollack, a professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of Chicago, about the devastating effects the Republican health care bill will have on disabled Americans and other vulnerable citizens. In recent weeks Pollack has written about how Trumpcare will probably kill thousands every year and why Americans with disabilities should be terrified by the legislation. (Jim Newell is on vacation.)
