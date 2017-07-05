 The GOP health bill will have a devastating effect on the disabled.

Republicans Have Identified Serious Problems With Medicaid. Their Bill Makes Them Worse.

Republicans Have Identified Serious Problems With Medicaid. Their Bill Makes Them Worse.

July 5 2017 5:01 PM

How the GOP Health Care Bill Will Harm the Disabled

It’s impossible to imagine making such massive changes to any other group’s coverage without consulting the people affected.

Activists march around the U.S. Capitol to protest the Senate GOP health care bill, on Capitol Hill, June 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Activists march around the U.S. Capitol to protest the Senate GOP health care bill on Capitol Hill on June 28 in Washington.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

To listen to Episode 9 of Trumpcare Tracker, use the player below:

Jordan Weissmann talks with Harold Pollack, a professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of Chicago, about the devastating effects the Republican health care bill will have on disabled Americans and other vulnerable citizens. In recent weeks Pollack has written about how Trumpcare will probably kill thousands every year and why Americans with disabilities should be terrified by the legislation. (Jim Newell is on vacation.)

Email: trumpcaretracker@slate.com

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Harold Pollack is the Helen Ross Professor of Social Service Administration and an Affiliate Professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of Chicago, and a nonresident fellow of the Century Foundation.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.