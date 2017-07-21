 Republican leaders are still pushing for a health care vote in the Senate.

GOP Leaders Are Pushing for a Health Care Vote. If Only They Had a Bill.

July 21 2017 3:59 PM

Nobody Knows Anything

Republican leaders don’t have a bill, but they’re still pushing senators to vote next week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media July 19, 2017 at the White House in Washington, D.C. Republican senators met with President Donald Trump to discuss the healthcare bill.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

To listen to Episode 15 of Trumpcare Tracker, use the player below:

In the final episode of Trumpcare Tracker, Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann ponder the latest mysterious developments in the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Senate leadership is still pushing for a vote next week, even though nobody knows which bill they’ll be considering. On Thursday, Texas Sen. John Cornyn told reporters that senators knowing what’s in the bill before it goes to the floor is “a luxury we don’t have.” If it does indeed proceed, it will be a vote-a-rama for the ages.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Jim Newell is a Slate staff writer.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.