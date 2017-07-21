GOP Leaders Are Pushing for a Health Care Vote. If Only They Had a Bill.

In the final episode of Trumpcare Tracker, Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann ponder the latest mysterious developments in the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Senate leadership is still pushing for a vote next week, even though nobody knows which bill they’ll be considering. On Thursday, Texas Sen. John Cornyn told reporters that senators knowing what’s in the bill before it goes to the floor is “a luxury we don’t have.” If it does indeed proceed, it will be a vote-a-rama for the ages.