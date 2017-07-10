 Over the July Fourth break, more senators came out against Trumpcare.

Is Trumpcare Doomed?

Is Trumpcare Doomed?

July 10 2017 2:46 PM

At least a dozen Republican senators currently oppose the bill.

Susan Collins
Senator Susan Collins questions witnesses about Russian interference in U.S. elections to the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington, U.S., on June 21, 2017.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Jim Newell is joined by Vox reporter Dylan Scott to discuss how a week in their home states affected Republican senators’ attitudes toward the health care bill. Is there any hope for the legislation when the most common feelings are ambivalence or fervent opposition? Also, Dylan recommends that listeners check out Sen. John Cornyn’s Twitter feed. (Jordan Weissmann is on vacation.)

Podcast production by June Thomas.