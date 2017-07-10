Is Trumpcare Doomed?
At least a dozen Republican senators currently oppose the bill.
To listen to Episode 10 of Trumpcare Tracker, use the player below:
Advertisement
Jim Newell is joined by Vox reporter Dylan Scott to discuss how a week in their home states affected Republican senators’ attitudes toward the health care bill. Is there any hope for the legislation when the most common feelings are ambivalence or fervent opposition? Also, Dylan recommends that listeners check out Sen. John Cornyn’s Twitter feed. (Jordan Weissmann is on vacation.)
You can find earlier episodes of Trumpcare Tracker here.
Email: trumpcaretracker@slate.com
Podcast production by June Thomas.