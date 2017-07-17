How the Senate Health Care Bill Is Like Raw Meat

The World’s Most Ironic Health Scare
Does the delay caused by John McCain’s surgery make the health care bill more or less likely to pass?
Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann discuss the latest developments in the Republican attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare. They ask whether Sen. John McCain’s surgery makes the bill more or less likely to pass; they analyze the incentives administration officials are offering to moderates; and they break down Vice President Mike Pence’s spectacularly ineffective (and thoroughly debunked) pitch for the bill at the National Governors Association meeting this weekend.
