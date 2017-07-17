 John McCain’s surgery delays a vote on the health care bill.

How the Senate Health Care Bill Is Like Raw Meat

How the Senate Health Care Bill Is Like Raw Meat

Slate
The Trumpcare Tracker
Is this really happening?
July 17 2017 6:21 PM

The World’s Most Ironic Health Scare

Does the delay caused by John McCain’s surgery make the health care bill more or less likely to pass?

Sen. John McCain
Sen. John McCain leaves a meeting where a new version of a GOP health care bill was unveiled to Republican senators at the Capitol on Thursday in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

To listen to Episode 13 of Trumpcare Tracker, use the player below:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Advertisement

Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann discuss the latest developments in the Republican attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare. They ask whether Sen. John McCain’s surgery makes the bill more or less likely to pass; they analyze the incentives administration officials are offering to moderates; and they break down Vice President Mike Pence’s spectacularly ineffective (and thoroughly debunked) pitch for the bill at the National Governors Association meeting this weekend.

You can find earlier episodes of Trumpcare Tracker here.

Email: trumpcaretracker@slate.com

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Jim Newell is a Slate staff writer.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.