 Is there a bipartisan solution to the Republicans’ health care dilemma?

The GOP’s Troubled Health Care Bill Proves That Politics Are Local Once Again

July 12 2017 5:02 PM

A Possible Plan B

Is there any hope of a bipartisan compromise to fix Obamacare?

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photo by REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert.

To listen to Episode 11 of Trumpcare Tracker, use the player below:

Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann discuss the latest developments in the Republicans’ quest to repeal and replace Obamacare. Will Ted Cruz’s amendment pass muster with the Senate parliamentarian? Does this legislative saga prove that politics are local once again? And can Lindsey Graham craft a bipartisan compromise to fix Obamacare?

