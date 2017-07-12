The GOP’s Troubled Health Care Bill Proves That Politics Are Local Once Again

A Possible Plan B
Is there any hope of a bipartisan compromise to fix Obamacare?
Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann discuss the latest developments in the Republicans’ quest to repeal and replace Obamacare. Will Ted Cruz’s amendment pass muster with the Senate parliamentarian? Does this legislative saga prove that politics are local once again? And can Lindsey Graham craft a bipartisan compromise to fix Obamacare?
