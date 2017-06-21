 Will the Senate parliamentarian halt Republican health care reform?

Will the Senate Parliamentarian Halt the Republican Health Care Bill?

Will the Senate Parliamentarian Halt the Republican Health Care Bill?

Slate
The Trumpcare Tracker
Is this really happening?
June 21 2017 4:09 PM

Will the Senate Parliamentarian Halt the Republican AHCA?

How abortion politics and Mitch McConnell’s love of the filibuster affect the legislation’s chances.

Elizabeth MacDonough
Elizabeth MacDonough

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by United States Senate.

To listen to Episode 4 of Trumpcare Tracker, use the player below:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Advertisement

Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann hash out the latest rumors about the Republican health care reform process. Could the Senate parliamentarian halt the legislation’s progress? If so, might Republican leaders simply ignore her? How does Sen. Mitch McConnell’s abiding affection for the filibuster come into play, and will abortion politics scuttle the entire project?

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Jim Newell is a Slate staff writer.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.