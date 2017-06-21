Will the Senate Parliamentarian Halt the Republican Health Care Bill?

Will the Senate Parliamentarian Halt the Republican AHCA?
How abortion politics and Mitch McConnell’s love of the filibuster affect the legislation’s chances.
Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann hash out the latest rumors about the Republican health care reform process. Could the Senate parliamentarian halt the legislation’s progress? If so, might Republican leaders simply ignore her? How does Sen. Mitch McConnell’s abiding affection for the filibuster come into play, and will abortion politics scuttle the entire project?
Podcast production by June Thomas.