Does Mitch McConnell Really Care About Health Policy—or Does He Just Want to Get to Tax Cuts?

June 19 2017 4:36 PM

Why Would Moderate Republicans Vote for Such a Harsh Health Care Bill?

Plus, an attempt to figure out if Mitch McConnell really cares about health policy.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, surrounded by Sens. Cory Gardner, John Barrasso, and John Cornyn, speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 6.

Aaron Bernstein/Reuters

To listen to Episode 3 of Trumpcare Tracker, use the player below:

Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann try to figure out if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell actually cares about health policy and why moderate Republicans would vote for such a harsh bill. Then they get into the complicated question of the many ways the Senate legislation threatens to mess with Medicaid.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Jim Newell is a Slate staff writer.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.