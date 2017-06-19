Does Mitch McConnell Really Care About Health Policy—or Does He Just Want to Get to Tax Cuts?

Why Would Moderate Republicans Vote for Such a Harsh Health Care Bill?
Plus, an attempt to figure out if Mitch McConnell really cares about health policy.
Episode 3 of Trumpcare Tracker
Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann try to figure out if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell actually cares about health policy and why moderate Republicans would vote for such a harsh bill. Then they get into the complicated question of the many ways the Senate legislation threatens to mess with Medicaid.
Podcast production by June Thomas.