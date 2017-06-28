How Will Mitch McConnell Win Over Health Care Holdouts?

Why the Republicans’ Fantasy Health Care Timetable Crashed Into Reality
How many holdout senators are persuadable?
Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann discuss Mitch McConnell’s surprise decision to delay the Senate vote on health care reform. Was the Congressional Budget Office score the final nail in the coffin? What side deals can McConnell make to persuade the holdouts in his party? And should Democrats be nervous that Obamacare is about to be repealed?
