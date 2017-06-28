 Mitch McConnell is serious about health care reform after all.

How Will Mitch McConnell Win Over Health Care Holdouts?

June 28 2017 4:12 PM

Why the Republicans’ Fantasy Health Care Timetable Crashed Into Reality

How many holdout senators are persuadable?

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, left, and Sen. Dean Heller during a press conference where the senator announced he will vote no on the proposed GOP healthcare bill at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Las Vegas.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

To listen to Episode 7 of Trumpcare Tracker, use the player below:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann discuss Mitch McConnell’s surprise decision to delay the Senate vote on health care reform. Was the Congressional Budget Office score the final nail in the coffin? What side deals can McConnell make to persuade the holdouts in his party? And should Democrats be nervous that Obamacare is about to be repealed?

Email: trumpcaretracker@slate.com

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Jim Newell is a Slate staff writer.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.