 Do the Republicans have the votes to pass the health care bill?

Does the GOP Health Care Bill Allow States to Spend Health Care Funds on Stadiums?

The Trumpcare Tracker
Is this really happening?
June 26 2017 4:58 PM

Counting the “No” Votes

Does the GOP bill allow states to spend Medicaid funds on stadiums?

Sen. Dean Heller
Sen. Dean Heller on April 17 in Reno, Nevada.

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images.

To listen to Episode 6 of Trumpcare Tracker, use the player below:

Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann read the entrails of GOP senators’ statements—do Republicans have enough votes to get their health care bill passed? Then they look at waivers—might they really allow states to use health care funds on stadiums or anything else?—and assess the effectiveness of the Republicans’ suggested six-month lockout to encourage young, healthy people to maintain continuous insurance coverage.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Jim Newell is a Slate staff writer.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.