June 30 2017 3:26 PM

Can Ted Cruz Smash the Senate Health Care Logjam?

The newest potential path to passage comes from an unlikely source.

Sen. Ted Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz waits for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Tuesday.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann discuss the latest developments in the Republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has a plan that could break the legislative logjam, President Donald Trump puts repeal and delay back on the table, and moderate Republicans aren’t falling for it.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Jim Newell is a Slate staff writer.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.