Can Ted Cruz Smash the Senate Health Care Logjam?
The newest potential path to passage comes from an unlikely source.
Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann discuss the latest developments in the Republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has a plan that could break the legislative logjam, President Donald Trump puts repeal and delay back on the table, and moderate Republicans aren’t falling for it.
