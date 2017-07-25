How Sportswriter and Broadcaster Bomani Jones Checks Himself

Brian Koppelman is joined by sportswriter and broadcaster Bomani Jones, host of The Evening Jones, ESPN’s The Right Time, and until recently ESPN’s Highly Questionable. Jones talks about his upbringing as the son of two professors and the way that race shaped his perceptions of himself, and his perceptions of others, while growing up. He also talks about his early career, the humiliation of being fired, his reluctant background in economics, and his place in the world of sports.