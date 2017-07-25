How Sportswriter and Broadcaster Bomani Jones Checks Himself

Bomani Jones on the Racial Dynamics of Being the Smart Kid
The sportswriter and broadcaster talks about his love of language.
Brian Koppelman is joined by sportswriter and broadcaster Bomani Jones, host of The Evening Jones, ESPN’s The Right Time, and until recently ESPN’s Highly Questionable. Jones talks about his upbringing as the son of two professors and the way that race shaped his perceptions of himself, and his perceptions of others, while growing up. He also talks about his early career, the humiliation of being fired, his reluctant background in economics, and his place in the world of sports.
Note: This is the final episode of the Moment in collaboration with Slate. The Moment will continue, but you will no longer receive new episodes in the Slate Daily or Slate Plus podcast feeds. To make sure you continue to get new episodes, make sure you’re subscribed to The Moment’s primary feed at iTunes.com/TheMoment.
Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.