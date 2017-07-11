 Alton Brown on R.E.M., the origins of Good Eats, politics, and childhood foods.

Alton Brown on His Unique Childhood Food Loves

July 11 2017 2:02 PM

Alton Brown and the Origin of Good Eats

The TV host discusses how R.E.M. launched his career, how he conceived of Good Eats, and his childhood food obsessions.

Alton Brown attends the Shorty Awards on April 20, 2015, in New York City.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images.

Brian Koppelman sits down with Alton Brown of Good Eats, Iron Chef America, The Alton Browncast and more. They discuss how the band R.E.M. saved Brian’s life and launched Alton’s career, the origins of Good Eats, and Alton’s childhood love of weird food. Plus, now why more than ever, Alton believes we need food to create human connections.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.

Brian Koppelman is a filmmaker (Rounders, Solitary Man), essayist, and podcaster. His latest project is the upcoming Showtime series Billions.