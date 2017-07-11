Alton Brown on His Unique Childhood Food Loves

Alton Brown and the Origin of Good Eats
The TV host discusses how R.E.M. launched his career, how he conceived of Good Eats, and his childhood food obsessions.
Brian Koppelman sits down with Alton Brown of Good Eats, Iron Chef America, The Alton Browncast and more. They discuss how the band R.E.M. saved Brian’s life and launched Alton’s career, the origins of Good Eats, and Alton’s childhood love of weird food. Plus, now why more than ever, Alton believes we need food to create human connections.
Advertisement
Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.