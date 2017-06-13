How Run the Jewels’ El-P Got Kicked Out of High School

Brian Koppelman is joined by El-P to discuss his musical development and growing up in New York City. El-P is best known as one-half of Run the Jewels, but he has been producing and rapping for decades, first as part of Company Flow and then as a solo artist and producer on albums such as Cannibal Ox’s The Cold Vein, Killer Mike’s R.A.P. Music, and his solo albums Fantastic Damage and Cancer 4 Cure. They discuss how El-P got into hip-hop, high-school delinquency, achieving massive success, and finding his place in music.