Author Don Winslow on Loyalty and Crooked Cops

June 27 2017 7:10 AM

The author of The Force discusses his writing process, the war on drugs, and how he wrote his first novel.

Brian Koppelman sits down with Don Winslow, author of books including The Death and Life of Bobby Z, The Cartel, and most recently The Force. They discuss The Force, honor and loyalty, crooked cops, and Don’s writing process. Don also explains how he wrote his first novel, the war on drugs, and the wall.

