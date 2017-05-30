 Slaid Cleaves talks Bruce Springsteen and Ghost on the Car Radio on the Moment.

How Busking in Ireland Taught Slaid Cleaves to Play Guitar

May 30 2017 5:33 PM

Slaid Cleaves on Bruce Springsteen, Busking in Ireland, and His New Album

The singer-songwriter performs two songs and reflects on his career in music.

Slaid Cleaves
Slaid Cleaves performs at the SiriusXM Studios on Nov. 12, 2014, in Austin, Texas.

Gary Miller/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Brian Koppelman is joined by singer-songwriter Slaid Cleaves to discuss Ghost on the Car Radio, his new album out June 23 on Candy House Media. Slaid opens the show by performing “Cry” from the albums Everything You Love Will Be Taken Away and Sorrow & Smoke: Live at the Horseshoe Lounge and later “Already Gone” from Ghost on the Car Radio. They discuss Slaid’s career in music, whether he’s hit his peak, how he learned to play guitar by busking in Ireland, and whether there’s any hope left in the world.

Links:

Slaid Cleaves on Twitter
Slaid Cleaves on Facebook
Brian Koppelman on Twitter

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.

Brian Koppelman is a filmmaker (Rounders, Solitary Man), essayist, and podcaster. His latest project is the upcoming Showtime series Billions.