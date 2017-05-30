How Busking in Ireland Taught Slaid Cleaves to Play Guitar

Brian Koppelman is joined by singer-songwriter Slaid Cleaves to discuss Ghost on the Car Radio, his new album out June 23 on Candy House Media. Slaid opens the show by performing “Cry” from the albums Everything You Love Will Be Taken Away and Sorrow & Smoke: Live at the Horseshoe Lounge and later “Already Gone” from Ghost on the Car Radio. They discuss Slaid’s career in music, whether he’s hit his peak, how he learned to play guitar by busking in Ireland, and whether there’s any hope left in the world.