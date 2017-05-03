 Hank Azaria on playing Jim Brockmire.

Simpsons Star Hank Azaria on How His Talent for Mimicry Came in Handy in His New Show, Brockmire

May 3 2017 2:41 PM

Hank Azaria and the Making of Brockmire

The actor and producer talks about his role as a baseball announcer in the new IFC series.

Actor/producer Hank Azaria

Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Hank Azaria:

Brian Koppelman is joined by Hank Azaria to talk about his new TV series Brockmire, in which Hank plays a down-on-his-luck baseball announcer. They talk about Hank’s early career as an actor, his gift for mimicry, and how he’s learned to cope with being a perfectionist. Then they clear up a little beef about a poker game.

Twitter: @BrianKoppelman
Leave a review: itunes.com/themoment

Podcast production by Jordan Bell.

Brian Koppelman is a filmmaker (Rounders, Solitary Man), essayist, and podcaster. His latest project is the upcoming Showtime series Billions.