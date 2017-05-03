Simpsons Star Hank Azaria on How His Talent for Mimicry Came in Handy in His New Show, Brockmire

Hank Azaria and the Making of Brockmire
The actor and producer talks about his role as a baseball announcer in the new IFC series.
Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Hank Azaria:
Brian Koppelman is joined by Hank Azaria to talk about his new TV series Brockmire, in which Hank plays a down-on-his-luck baseball announcer. They talk about Hank’s early career as an actor, his gift for mimicry, and how he’s learned to cope with being a perfectionist. Then they clear up a little beef about a poker game.
