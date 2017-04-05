Quantico Writer Beth Schacter on How She Develops Her Taste

 Beth Schacter on writing and taste.

April 5 2017 5:42 PM

Beth Schacter and Her TV Writing Career

The Quantico writer and producer discusses the many things she loves about her job.

Beth Schacter

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Beth Schacter.

Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Beth Schacter:

Beth Schacter is a writer and producer on the ABC show Quantico. Beth and Brian talk about her early career as a filmmaker, her writing process, and how she develops her exceptional taste by constantly “thieving” from the creative people around her.

Podcast production by Jordan Bell.

Brian Koppelman is a filmmaker (Rounders, Solitary Man), essayist, and podcaster. His latest project is the upcoming Showtime series Billions.