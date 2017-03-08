The Author of The Ministry of Guidance Invites You Not to Stay on Writing About Iran

Hooman Majd on His Evolving Experience as an Iranian American
The author and journalist on writing about the Iran he knows.
Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Hooman Majd:
Hooman Majd grew up the son of an Iranian diplomat. He talks with Brian about his experience as an Iranian American and Muslim, how he began to write about Iran after a long career in the music industry, and his identity under the Trump administration.
Production note: This podcast was recorded in January, soon after Trump’s executive action banning immigrants and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries entry into the U.S.
Podcast production by Jordan Bell.