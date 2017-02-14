Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood on American Band and His Long Career

Patterson Hood on American Band and His Long Career
The prolific songwriter and musician talks about the journey to his band’s 11th album.
Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers stopped by to talk to Brian about how the group’s latest album, American Band, came to be just before the election. They talk about Patterson’s writing process; his influences, including Bruce Springsteen; and about the moment when Jason Isbell stood in for a set at a house show. Plus, Patterson plays “Ever South,” one of Brian’s favorite songs from the new album.
Podcast production by Jordan Bell.