Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood on American Band and His Long Career

Feb. 14 2017 5:16 PM

The prolific songwriter and musician talks about the journey to his band’s 11th album.

Singer/musician Patterson Hood of The Drive-By Truckers performs at SIRIUS XM Studio on March 29, 2010 in New York City.
Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers performs in 2010 in New York City.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Patterson Hood:

Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers stopped by to talk to Brian about how the group’s latest album, American Band, came to be just before the election. They talk about Patterson’s writing process; his influences, including Bruce Springsteen; and about the moment when Jason Isbell stood in for a set at a house show. Plus, Patterson plays “Ever South,” one of Brian’s favorite songs from the new album.

Podcast production by Jordan Bell.

Brian Koppelman is a filmmaker (Rounders, Solitary Man), essayist, and podcaster. His latest project is the upcoming Showtime series Billions.