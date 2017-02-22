 Marcus Samuelsson of the Red Rooster on food and Harlem.

Red Rooster’s Chef on the Importance of Harlem’s Cuisine

Red Rooster’s Chef on the Importance of Harlem’s Cuisine

Slate
The Moment
Risks and rewards of the creative life.
Feb. 22 2017 6:03 PM

Marcus Samuelsson on The Red Rooster Cookbook and Capturing the Essence of Harlem

The chef and owner of Red Rooster talks about food’s role in cultural moments.

Marcus Samelsson
Marcus Samelsson.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors.

Listen to this episode of The Moment with guest Marcus Samuelsson:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Marcus Samuelsson is the chef and co-owner of Red Rooster in Harlem, a restaurant that celebrates the tastes and different cultures of Harlem. Samuelsson recently authored The Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem. Brian and Marcus talk about Marcus’ journey as an immigrant making his way as a New York City chef, how he began learning about Harlem to create food there, and about the role food plays at different moments in culture.

Show notes: Slate.com/TheMoment
Twitter: @BrianKoppelman
Leave a review: itunes.com/themoment

Podcast production by Jordan Bell

Brian Koppelman is a filmmaker (Rounders, Solitary Man), essayist, and podcaster. His latest project is the upcoming Showtime series Billions.