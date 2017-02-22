Red Rooster’s Chef on the Importance of Harlem’s Cuisine

Marcus Samuelsson on The Red Rooster Cookbook and Capturing the Essence of Harlem
The chef and owner of Red Rooster talks about food’s role in cultural moments.
Marcus Samuelsson is the chef and co-owner of Red Rooster in Harlem, a restaurant that celebrates the tastes and different cultures of Harlem. Samuelsson recently authored The Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem. Brian and Marcus talk about Marcus’ journey as an immigrant making his way as a New York City chef, how he began learning about Harlem to create food there, and about the role food plays at different moments in culture.
