Red Rooster’s Chef on the Importance of Harlem’s Cuisine

Marcus Samuelsson is the chef and co-owner of Red Rooster in Harlem, a restaurant that celebrates the tastes and different cultures of Harlem. Samuelsson recently authored The Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem. Brian and Marcus talk about Marcus’ journey as an immigrant making his way as a New York City chef, how he began learning about Harlem to create food there, and about the role food plays at different moments in culture.