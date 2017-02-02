 Josh Ritter’s Sermon on the Rocks on the Moment podcast.

Josh Ritter Talks Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen

Feb. 2 2017 4:21 PM

Josh Ritter on Early Influences and Sermon on the Rocks

One of the great living songwriters talks about finding his voice in the music.

Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter perform onstage during the Christopher &amp; Dana Reeve Foundation hosts &quot;A Magical Evening&quot; at Cipriani Wall Street on November 17, 2016 in New York City.
Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter performs at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 17 in New York City.

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images.

Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Josh Ritter:

Advertisement

Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter sits down with Brian to talk about his new album Sermon on the Rocks, his influences, including Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, and his early life teaching himself music. You can check out Ritter's Sermon on the Rocks here.

Podcast production by Jordan Bell

Brian Koppelman is a filmmaker (Rounders, Solitary Man), essayist, and podcaster. His latest project is the upcoming Showtime series Billions.