Josh Ritter Talks Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen

Josh Ritter on Early Influences and Sermon on the Rocks
One of the great living songwriters talks about finding his voice in the music.
Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Josh Ritter:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter sits down with Brian to talk about his new album Sermon on the Rocks, his influences, including Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, and his early life teaching himself music. You can check out Ritter's Sermon on the Rocks here.
Show notes: Slate.com/TheMoment
Twitter: @BrianKoppelman
Leave a review: itunes.com/themoment
Podcast production by Jordan Bell