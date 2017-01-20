Mike Lupica on Trump and the Story of His Career
The renowned columnist talks about making it as a writer and his concerns with Donald Trump.
Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Mike Lupica:
Mike Lupica talks about Donald Trump, how he thinks about his writing, and how he started writing in the first place. Come for the podcast, stay for Brian’s incredible Dunkin’ Donuts story.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.