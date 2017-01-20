Mike Lupica on Trump and the Story of His Career

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Mike Lupica:

Mike Lupica talks about Donald Trump, how he thinks about his writing, and how he started writing in the first place. Come for the podcast, stay for Brian’s incredible Dunkin’ Donuts story.

