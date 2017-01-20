Mike Lupica on Trump and the Story of His Career

 Mike Lupica on Trump and writing.

Jan. 20 2017 2:20 PM

The renowned columnist talks about making it as a writer and his concerns with Donald Trump.

Mike Lupica and Linda Fairstein attend the God's Love We Deliver's 3rd Annual &quot;Authors in Kind&quot; Luncheon held at The Rainbow Room April 4, 2006 in New York City.
Mike Lupica at the Rainbow Room in New York City on April 4, 2006.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Mike Lupica:

Mike Lupica talks about Donald Trump, how he thinks about his writing, and how he started writing in the first place. Come for the podcast, stay for Brian’s incredible Dunkin’ Donuts story.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Brian Koppelman is a filmmaker (Rounders, Solitary Man), essayist, and podcaster. His latest project is the upcoming Showtime series Billions.