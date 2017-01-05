James Altucher on Meaningful Work, Parenthood, and Reinventing Yourself

Back for his second appearance on the Moment, James Altucher joins Brian to hammer out why this show (yes, this one—the Moment) went on a hiatus after the election. Here, James tries to convince Brian why these conversations are of importance in a world where Donald Trump has been elected president of the United States (2:00). Also, Brian and James discuss a moving piece written by James about why he believes he wasn’t a good parent and how James goes about checking in with himself in times of stress (14:00). Later on, the two talk about how to best use their time and their resources once the new president enters office to make real tangible changes in the world (26:00) and address their concerns with the incoming administration (30:00). And finally, James talks about his new book, Reinvent Yourself (48:00).