James Altucher on Meaningful Work, Parenthood, and Reinventing Yourself

Jan. 5 2017 1:41 PM

The entrepreneur and best-selling author talks about why this podcast needs to exist in a Trump world.

James Altucher James Altucher speaks onstage during The Beauty of Travel at The Los Angeles Theatre during Airbnb Open LA - Day 2 on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
James Altucher

Photo illustration by Slate. Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest James Altucher:

Back for his second appearance on the Moment, James Altucher joins Brian to hammer out why this show (yes, this one—the Moment) went on a hiatus after the election. Here, James tries to convince Brian why these conversations are of importance in a world where Donald Trump has been elected president of the United States (2:00). Also, Brian and James discuss a moving piece written by James about why he believes he wasn’t a good parent and how James goes about checking in with himself in times of stress (14:00). Later on, the two talk about how to best use their time and their resources once the new president enters office to make real tangible changes in the world (26:00) and address their concerns with the incoming administration (30:00). And finally, James talks about his new book, Reinvent Yourself (48:00).

James Altucher’s new book can be purchased by clicking here.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Brian Koppelman is a filmmaker (Rounders, Solitary Man), essayist, and podcaster. His latest project is the upcoming Showtime series Billions.