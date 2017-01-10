 Adam Carolla is serially misunderstood.

Adam Carolla on What People Get Wrong About Him

Adam Carolla on What People Get Wrong About Him

Slate
The Moment
Risks and rewards of the creative life.
Jan. 10 2017 11:26 AM

Comedian Adam Carolla on What People Get Wrong About Him

Is the podcasting pioneer serially misunderstood?

Comedian Adam Carolla.
Comedian Adam Carolla

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover

Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Adam Carolla:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

In this previously unaired episode, Brian joins Adam Carolla of the Adam Carolla Show in the Carolla Digital studio for a chat about what Adam thinks people get wrong about him (5:00), why he always answers the question that’s asked of him and the problems associated with that (16:00), and the question of a “level playing field” (22:00). Plus, the two discuss racial representation in careers and institutions (32:00), how Adam thought about himself when he was young (43:00), and a time that Adam admits he was wrong (54:00).

This conversation was taped in April 2016 and is being aired for the first time on Tuesday.

Show notes: Slate.com/TheMoment
Twitter: @BrianKoppelman
Leave a review: itunes.com/themoment

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Brian Koppelman is a filmmaker (Rounders, Solitary Man), essayist, and podcaster. His latest project is the upcoming Showtime series Billions.