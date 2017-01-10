Adam Carolla on What People Get Wrong About Him

In this previously unaired episode, Brian joins Adam Carolla of the Adam Carolla Show in the Carolla Digital studio for a chat about what Adam thinks people get wrong about him (5:00), why he always answers the question that’s asked of him and the problems associated with that (16:00), and the question of a “level playing field” (22:00). Plus, the two discuss racial representation in careers and institutions (32:00), how Adam thought about himself when he was young (43:00), and a time that Adam admits he was wrong (54:00).