Comedian Adam Carolla on What People Get Wrong About Him
Is the podcasting pioneer serially misunderstood?
Listen to this episode of the Moment with guest Adam Carolla:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
In this previously unaired episode, Brian joins Adam Carolla of the Adam Carolla Show in the Carolla Digital studio for a chat about what Adam thinks people get wrong about him (5:00), why he always answers the question that’s asked of him and the problems associated with that (16:00), and the question of a “level playing field” (22:00). Plus, the two discuss racial representation in careers and institutions (32:00), how Adam thought about himself when he was young (43:00), and a time that Adam admits he was wrong (54:00).
This conversation was taped in April 2016 and is being aired for the first time on Tuesday.
Show notes: Slate.com/TheMoment
Twitter: @BrianKoppelman
Leave a review: itunes.com/themoment
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.