Escaping the Identity Trap
Why essentializing race is the wrong way to fight racism.
Listen to Thomas Chatterton-Williams:
In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Thomas Chatterton-Williams, one of the leading black writers of his generation, about why essentializing race plays into the hands of racists and how to talk about identity in a more productive way.
