Why Essentializing Race Is the Wrong Way to Fight Racism

Oct. 10 2018 12:11 PM

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Roberts_J/iStock.

Listen to Thomas Chatterton-Williams:

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Thomas Chatterton-Williams, one of the leading black writers of his generation, about why essentializing race plays into the hands of racists and how to talk about identity in a more productive way.

