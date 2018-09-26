 Donald Trump’s proud irrationalism is a danger to liberal democracy.

Donald Trump’s Proud Irrationalism Is a Danger to Liberal Democracy

Donald Trump’s Proud Irrationalism Is a Danger to Liberal Democracy

Slate
The Good Fight Podcast
Talking about democracy.
Sept. 26 2018 5:00 AM

The Case for—a Little—Irrationality

Trump’s proud irrationalism is a danger to democracy. But dreams of a wholly rational order are the wrong response.

Orderly rows of single-family homes in the suburb of Levittown.
An aerial view of Levittown, Pennsylvania, one of the famous postwar housing developments, circa 1959.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by National Archives.

Listen to Irrational Democracy:

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Justin E.H. Smith, professor of philosophy and director of the Department of History and Philosophy of Science at the Université Paris Diderot–Paris 7 (and one of our time’s most thoughtful and wide-ranging essayists), about the assault on rationality in our politics and how (not) to respond.

Advertisement

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.