Donald Trump’s proud irrationalism is a danger to liberal democracy.

The Case for—a Little—Irrationality
Trump’s proud irrationalism is a danger to democracy. But dreams of a wholly rational order are the wrong response.
Listen to Irrational Democracy:
In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Justin E.H. Smith, professor of philosophy and director of the Department of History and Philosophy of Science at the Université Paris Diderot–Paris 7 (and one of our time’s most thoughtful and wide-ranging essayists), about the assault on rationality in our politics and how (not) to respond.
Advertisement
Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk
This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.
Podcast production by John T. Williams.