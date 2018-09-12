Yes, It Is About Economic Anxiety—and a Few Other Things, Too

Are Things As Bad As They Look?
The Good Fight has been chronicling the rise of populism for nearly two years. So what have we learned? And where are we headed?
Listen to Populism in Review:
In this episode of the Good Fight podcast, Yascha Mounk and Sheri Berman, professor of politics at Barnard College, review the developments of the past two years. What have we learned about populism? Is it continuing to rise? And what can we do to stop it?
