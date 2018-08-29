 The rise of the populists is transforming Scandinavian democracies.

Sweden Is Doing Great. So Are Sweden’s Far-Right Populists.

Aug. 29 2018 8:01 AM

Paradise Lost

Why are Swedish populists going from strength to strength?

Surrounded by smoke, a firefighter uses a hose on a burning car.
Firemen extinguish a burning car in the suburb of Rinkeby after youths rioted in several different suburbs around Stockholm on May 23, 2013.

Reuters/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Peter Wolodarski, the editor of Dagens Nyheder, about the rapid rise of the Sweden Democrats, the reasons why far-right populists have found so much success in Scandinavia, and what Americans can learn from these changes.

