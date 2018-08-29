Sweden Is Doing Great. So Are Sweden’s Far-Right Populists.

Paradise Lost
Why are Swedish populists going from strength to strength?
Listen to Paradise Lost:
In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Peter Wolodarski, the editor of Dagens Nyheder, about the rapid rise of the Sweden Democrats, the reasons why far-right populists have found so much success in Scandinavia, and what Americans can learn from these changes.
