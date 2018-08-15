 How Narendra Modi is harming democracy in India.

Will a Populist Strongman Destroy the World’s Biggest Democracy?

The Good Fight Podcast
Aug. 15 2018 7:00 AM

Hindus First

Narendra Modi has amassed huge power by claiming to fight for the “real” India. Is he a danger to the world’s biggest democracy?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his address during the country's 71st Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Aug. 15, 2017.

Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to The Populist Threat to Indian Democracy:

In this episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to James Crabtree, the author of The Billionaire Raj: A Journey Through India’s New Gilded Age, about Narendra Modi, the political rise of Hinduism, and the new class of Indian plutocrats.

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.