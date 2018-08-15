Will a Populist Strongman Destroy the World’s Biggest Democracy?

Hindus First
Narendra Modi has amassed huge power by claiming to fight for the “real” India. Is he a danger to the world’s biggest democracy?
Listen to The Populist Threat to Indian Democracy:
In this episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to James Crabtree, the author of The Billionaire Raj: A Journey Through India’s New Gilded Age, about Narendra Modi, the political rise of Hinduism, and the new class of Indian plutocrats.
Advertisement
Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk
This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.
Podcast production by John T. Williams.