Here’s what a world without NATO might look like.

After NATO
Donald Trump is doing enormous damage to the trans-Atlantic relationship.
In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Kori Schake, deputy director-general of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, about the damage Donald Trump is doing to the trans-Atlantic relationship, what the world would look like without NATO, and why it’s worth defending the liberal international order.
