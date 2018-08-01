 Here’s what a world without NATO might look like.

Here’s What a World Without NATO Might Look Like

Aug. 1 2018 8:07 AM

After NATO

Donald Trump is doing enormous damage to the trans-Atlantic relationship.

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May at the NATO Summit.

Listen to Kori Schake:

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Kori Schake, deputy director-general of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, about the damage Donald Trump is doing to the trans-Atlantic relationship, what the world would look like without NATO, and why it’s worth defending the liberal international order.

