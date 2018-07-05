The Case for Optimism About Social Media

The Case for Optimism
Five years ago, Facebook and Twitter were supposed to be democracy’s savior. Today, many blame social media for its ills.
Listen to Jeff Jarvis:
In this episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Jeff Jarvis about the reasons social media might deepen democracy, whether regulation of tech will do more good or ill, and what the internet of the future might look like.
Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk
This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.
Podcast production by John T. Williams.