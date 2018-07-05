 Is social media to blame for the rise of populism—or will it allow democracy to thrive like never before?

The Case for Optimism About Social Media

The Case for Optimism About Social Media

Slate
The Good Fight Podcast
Talking about democracy.
July 5 2018 3:19 PM

The Case for Optimism

Five years ago, Facebook and Twitter were supposed to be democracy’s savior. Today, many blame social media for its ills.

180705_POD_socialMedia

Thinkstock

Listen to Jeff Jarvis:

In this episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Jeff Jarvis about the reasons social media might deepen democracy, whether regulation of tech will do more good or ill, and what the internet of the future might look like.

Advertisement

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.